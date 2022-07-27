Euro 2022: What are your messages for the Lionesses?

Getty Images

What do you want to say to the Lionesses as they head into their first major football final in 13 years?

On Sunday all eyes will be on England as they go head to head for the title of Euro 2022 champions, against either Germany or France.

Their performance has been incredible throughout the competition, without even losing a single game - so can they go all the way and bring home the trophy?

As the host nation it would be extra special for England to win and celebrate on home turf!

But many people have been saying that even if they don't win this time, the competition has helped to show how much respect the women's game deserves.

Have you been inspired by watching the teams? Has it made you want to take up football too?

Will you be supporting England? If so do you have a good luck message for the team?

Do you think they can win it? What do you think the score will be on Saturday?

Let us know in the comments below.