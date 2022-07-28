Women's Euros 2022: Meet England's Lionesses

Getty Images

England have reached the final of Euro 2022, where they will face Germany at Wembley on Sunday evening.

They beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final with an impressive performance in the second half of the game.

It followed an extra-time win against Spain in the quarter-final and a perfect group stage with wins against Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland.

Sarina Wiegman is yet to make a change to her starting line-up throughout the tournament, having played the same starting line-up for each match.

Here, we profile just some of the players who have made an impact for the Lionesses as they aim for Euros glory in the final on Sunday.

Leah Williamson

Williamson was made England's captain this summer, taking over from the legendary Steph Houghton.

Having started pre-tournament friendlies in midfield she's been moved back into a central defensive position alongside Millie Bright.

She's played in every minute of the team's tournament so far and has already led them to success winning the Arnold Clark Cup with England in February, beating Sunday's opponents Germany in the process. ﻿

Fun Fact: Leah's biggest fear is space.

"Which is quite ridiculous," she says "because it's not exactly something that is readily available to experience".

Mary Earps

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps has admitted she didn't think she would be playing for England at the Euros this summer.

But a fantastic return to form has seen her start every game at the tournament as the team's number one!

Notably she kept a clean sheet against Sweden in the semi-final and has only conceded once at the Euros so far.

Fun Fact: Mary is a huge Harry Potter fan! Hopefully it'll be a magical occasion on Sunday!

Millie Bright

Millie Bright is the Lionesses vice-captain. The Chelsea defender is strong at heading the ball and a great passer too.

She was ranked second for passes attempted and passes completed in the WSL last season.

The defender came into this Euros tournament as a Women's Super League title holder and FA Cup champion. She's been a rock at the back for the Lionesses!

Fun Fact: Millie loves horses and was a talented horse rider as a child.

Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze is one of the best players in the world.

In 2020 she was named Women's Player of the Year at the Fifa Best awards - the first English player to pick up the award.

Bronze has returned from a knee injury to play in the Euros this summer and admitted that it's been tough on her body.

"It's been difficult to come back from a knee injury which has lingered for a very long time and still is now," she said.

"I've just got to play through it. There are plenty of players who are having to play through pain in their career and I'm now one of them."

Fun Fact: Lucy has a West Highland Terrier called Narla - who even has her own Instagram account.

Rachel Daly

Rachel Daly has spent most of her career in America having left Lincoln Ladies as a 19-year-old to move NWSL with Houston Dash in 2016. She briefly spent time back in England on loan to West Ham.

Daly's natural position is as a forward but she being played at left full back during the Euros tournament for England.

Fun Fact: Born in Harrogate in North Yorkshire, Daly's family are all big Leeds United supporters.

Alex Greenwood

Alex Greenwood ended the season at Man City with a run of four goals in her last eight games.

She has mostly featured from the bench at Euro 2022, but gives Sarina Wiegman a great option as a sub with her excellent set-piece delivery from free-kicks and corners.

Fun Fact: Greenwood has appeared for lots of rival teams during her career having played for Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United and now Manchester City.

Keira Walsh

One of several Man City players in the squad, Keira Walsh has proven herself to be one of the most vital players for the Lionesses, controlling the midfield with world-class passing.

Walsh hasn't scored for England yet, but she's one of the first names on the team sheet.

Fun Fact: Walsh is a huge fan of the team she plays for, Manchester City! As a young girl she had two pet goldfish named after Man City men's players, Shaun Goater and Nicolas Anelka.

Jill Scott

Jill Scott is England's second-most capped women's player in history, having played for the national team for an incredible 16 years. She has 158 caps for her country - 14 fewer than record-holder Fara Williams.

She was a runner-up at the 2009 Euros and will be hoping she can go one better with England this time around.

The experienced defender recently left Manchester City after nine years at the club.

Fun Fact: Jill Scott owns her own coffee shop in south Manchester.

Beth Mead

Beth Mead is on fire and is on course to win the golden boot award for top-scorer at Euro 2022.

She's scored six goals so far and is level with Germany's Alexandra Popp. Whoever scores in the final could take home two awards, the golden boot and the Euros trophy!

A highlight of the tournament was her hat-trick in the 8-0 win over Norway.

Fun Fact: Asked if she could do anything else in the entire world, Mead said she would "love to work with animals" and that after football she "would love to open an animal farm".

Lauren Hemp

At 21, Hemp is the PFA Young Player of the Year for 2022.

A talented midfielder she is known for her creativity on the pitch and was the standout player in the FA Cup final defeat, playing for Man City against Chelsea.

Fun Fact: Playing for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Hemp was the tournament's most fouled player.

Ellen White

Ellen White is one of England's most famous players and is playing at her sixth major tournament for the Lionesses.

She has 111 England caps and after a hat-trick in the 20-0 win against Latvia in November, became the Lionesses all-time leading goal scorer with 50 goals.

She has since scored twice at Euro 2022 - both against Norway - and started in every game. She's now just one goal behind Wayne Rooney for all time goals for England in the men's and women's game.

Fun Fact: Ellen White is a huge West Ham fan and when she can, she often goes to watch the Hammers in action in the Premier League.

Fran Kirby

Fran Kirby is a top goal scorer, having played 127 league games for Reading and Chelsea, scoring 112 goals.

She's had some health problems recently, in February 2020, she was warned she may never play again due to a heart problem.

Then in April she said she had to "put my health first" and took a break from the game.

Despite her health issues, Kirby is back and has started in every England game at Euro 2022 and looks like she's close to her best!

Fun Fact: Fran's mum was one of her biggest supporters growing up. She even made a prediction that came true, writing in a birthday card that Fran would play in a World Cup for England one day.

Georgia Stanway

Georgia Stanway scored a screamer in the quarter-final against Spain, but that kind of goal wasn't unexpected for the attacking forward.

Stanway, who left Manchester City this summer for Bayern Munich has been recognised as a talented footballer from a young age. She signed for city at 16 and left as the club's record goal scorer.

Fun Fact: Stanway made history as the first English female player to be selected as an EA Sports Fifa Ambassador, for the Fifa video game series.

Chloe Kelly

Manchester City forward, Chloe Kelly is back in the England squad after a serious knee injury stopped her from playing for almost a year.

Sarina Wiegman has so far used her as a sub making an impact off the bench during the Euros tournament.

Fun Fact: She's often recognisable on the pitch thanks to her brightly coloured headbands.

Ella Toone

Manchester United forward Ella Toone has scored 12 goals in just 20 international appearances.

One of those goals included the crucial equaliser in the quarter-final victory against Spain, and she's impressed during her substitute appearances in the tournament so far.

Fun Fact: Ella says fellow Man United player Cristiano Ronaldo was her biggest inspiration growing up. "When I was younger I used to watch videos of him on YouTube, go out into the garden and practice all the skills."

Nikita Parris

Nikita Parris is another well known face in the England squad, this is her third major tournament for the Lionesses, having featured at the 2017 Euros and 2019 World Cup.

Her appearances at Euro 2022 have been limited so far, with one substitute appearance at this summer's tournament, but she brings lots of experience to the squad.

Parris has also agreed to join Manchester United once the Euros finish.

Fun Fact: Nikita says her biggest fear is insects and spiders!

Alessia Russo

Man United forward, Alessia Russo is starting to make a big name for herself in women's football!

Clips of her back heel goal against Sweden in the semi-final of Euro 2022 have racked up more than a million of views on social media.

But she's no stranger to the spectacular, her 11-minute hat-trick in the record-breaking 20-0 victory against Latvia in November is also the fastest three goals ever scored by an England player in history.

Recently described as a 'super sub', Russo is now England's best-ever substitute in terms of goals-to-game ratio.

Fun Fact: Russo comes from an Italian family, her grandfather emigrated to London from Sicily in the 1950s and played non league football for the Met Police. As did Alessia's father, Mario, who has the record as the Met Police's record goa lscorer.

Sarina Wiegman

Sarina Wiegman has led England's women to their first major tournament final in 13 years and is unbeaten as manager of the Lionesses.

Wiegman took over from Phil Neville as head coach of the England national side in 2021.

Born in The Hague a city in south Holland, Wiegman was previously the manger of her own national side, winning the Euros with the Netherlands in 2017.

Interesting Fact: Wiegman had to pretend to be a boy in order to play football in the Netherlands as a child.

"When I started playing football as a six-year-old girl we weren't allowed to play, so I played illegally," she said.