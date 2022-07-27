Footballer Marcus Rashford becomes Beano guest-editor

PA/Beano Marcus Rashford is the guest editor of a special edition of the comic

You'll know Marcus Rashford as a footballer, but what about as a magazine editor?

The Manchester United footballer has guest-edited a special edition of the Beano comic, to encourage children to "find their voices".

He wants to see young people "embrace their differences" and celebrate "all the things that make us unique".

Marcus said he 'jumped at the chance' to guest edit the famous comic, and appears on the front cover and alongside the comic's characters Bash Street Kids, Billy Whizz and Bananaman in the special edition.

Craig Graham, Editorial Director at Beano Studios said: "Wow! Marcus Rashford guest editing Beano - that's not something you get to say every day."

PA/Beano

What is the Beano? The Beano is a British comic magazine created by Scottish publishing company DC Thomson. Its first issue was published on 30 July 1938, and is the world's longest-running weekly comic. Popular and well-known comic strips and characters include Dennis the Menace, Minnie the Minx, The Bash Street Kids,

In his editor's letter Marcus Rashford wrote: "Nobody is a success in football without good teammates, and that's true in life as well. Everybody needs to build a team of allies to have fun with and speak up for what's important.

"Our voice is strong alone, but when our voices come together, we are powerful. When we fight for things that are important together, we can make progress a lot quick than by ourselves."

Asking for help is no weakness. Asking for help to achieve things quicker is a superpower. Marcus Rashford , Writing in his editor'sletter

He added: Finding your voice doesn't have to be difficult. It can be as simple as having the confidence to stand up for something you believe in, or to champion someone else and their difference.

"Your journey is your strength, and everyone has something valuable to contribute."

PA/Beano

Rashford said that one of his favourite things about Beano is how the comic brings together all sorts of different children.

He said: "Instead of our differences dividing us, we embrace them here, and we find strength in them. We should be celebrating all things that make each of us unique."

The special edition comic is a partnership between the Beano and NatWest's Thrive programme, set up with Rashford to help six to 16-year-olds become more confident with money and managing their finances through a series of workshops.

For every copy of the special Beano sold, 20p will be donated to the Marcus Rashford Book Club to help children have better access to books, in partnership with Macmillan Children's Books.