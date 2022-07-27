Euro 2022: England make it to Wembley final with 4-0 win over Sweden

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Highlights: England into Euro 2022 final after thrashing Sweden

England have made it to the final of Euro 2022 after a 4-0 win against Sweden on Tuesday night.

This is the first time the Lionesses have made it to a major women's tournament final for 13 years.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby gave England the victory at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

But it wasn't expected to be an easy game for England with the Swedes one of the big tournament favourites before the competition started.

They also started the competition as the highest ranked team at Euro 2022.

"I'm very proud," manager Sarina Wiegman said. "Again, the team found a way. When we scored it obviously helped a lot."

The Lionesses are now one victory away from winning England's first major football trophy in 56 years! Can they go all the way?

Celebrations into the night

England have enjoyed some memorable moments with their fans already at this tournament, with crowds including many young girls and boys cheering on the side, and producing a noisy atmosphere in stadiums.

Just before the final whistle at Bramall Lane, the famous Three Lions song of 'it's coming home' could be heard loud and proud in Sheffield.

The songs and celebrations continued at full time in Yorkshire as fireworks soared into the sky above the ground.

Manager Wiegman joined her team for a lap of honour around the pitch that lasted almost half an hour, with several players looking emotional as they took in what they had just achieved.

What happened in the game?

With control and a swivel in the box, Arsenal forward Beth Mead lashed the ball into the net with her right foot.

Her goal came at a time in the first half when Sweden were creating several good goal scoring chances and also hit the bar.

This brought her total to six goals in the tournament, meaning she is on course to win the competition's golden boot award for top goalscorer!

The game becomes blurry when there's that much excitement and that much emotion. I'm super proud to be English and part of this team right now Beth Mead , England goal scorer

Defender Lucy Bronze, one of the best players in the world, jumped high to head in a second goal early in the second half. With the goal given after a VAR check, England were in control.

Then, with one of the cheekiest goals you will ever see in any football match, Man United forward Alessia Russo back-heeled the ball between the legs of the goalkeeper for England's third goal.

There were gasps in the crowd as Russo, her arms outstretched in celebration, couldn't quite believe what had just happened.

Euro 2022: Watch all the angles of Alessia Russo cheeky backheel against Sweden

Fran Kirby scored England's fourth goal with a chipped finish that was another moment of quality and skill produced by the Lionesses during an incredible second half performance.

It wasn't just the goalscorers who helped the team secure their win either - Manchester United keeper Mary Earps did her part to stop any chances Sweden had of getting on the scoreboard.

England have been unbeaten under Sarina Wiegman and will have that record tested once again in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

They'll either play Germany - the eight-time European champions - or a strong France side looking for their first major trophy.

Who you think will be the named the Euro 2022 Champions? Let us know in the comments.