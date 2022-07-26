Wild salmon population under threat, says report

Getty Images

England and Wales's wild salmon are at their lowest levels on record, according to a new report by the government.

A review by the government's Environment Agency found that 51 of England and Wales' 64 salmon rivers are now considered "at risk" or "probably at risk".

It's thought that human-caused climate change, overfishing and polluted rivers are to blame for the fall in numbers.

An official from the Environment Agency warned that "wild Atlantic salmon could be lost" from English and Welsh rivers "in our lifetimes" if no action is taken.

Wild Atlantic salmon is a very popular type of fish that many people enjoy eating.

But in recent years, the European population of wild salmon has been under threat.

Under its last assessment by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, it was classed as a 'vulnerable' species - meaning its population is decreasing.

Getty Images

The Environment Agency warned that "climate change is leading to rising sea and river temperatures, and overfishing" are behind the issue.

And they also highlighted the impact of polluted water on the quality of the life of fish.

Earlier this year, a group of MPs published a report that said that all of England's rivers are polluted and called for more to be done to clean them up.

In response to their findings, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said: "We are going further and faster than any other government to protect and enhance the health of our rivers and seas."