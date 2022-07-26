play
Meet the eight-year-old cycling more than 1,000 miles for hedgehogs

Last updated at 13:06
harry-raising-money-for-wildlife-hospitalPA Media
Here's Harry and his bike decorated with a hedgehog of its own

Enjoy a good bike ride? Well how about one that lasts a month?!

That's exactly what eight year-old Harry from Winnersh in Wokingham, Berkshire, is doing.

Harry has set himself a challenge to cycle more than 1,000 miles to raise money for hedgehogs at a wildlife hospital.

He and his dad, Nick, will ride along routes from Land's End, Cornwall, to John O'Groats in Scotland over a month - and have already raised more than £1,000!

Harry began his ride on 20 July and hopes to finish by 23 August - meaning he and his dad will need to ride between 30 and 40 miles a day.

Harry's love of hedgehogs comes from him watching them in his garden and this isn't the first time he has raised money for the creatures.

I really love Hedgehogs

Harry
harry-raising-money-for-wildlife-hospitalPA Media

In 2020, Harry and dad Nick cycled 100 miles for one of Harry's Beaver challenges.

Nick says he didn't think Harry really knew how far 100 miles was! But they completed the challenge from Winnersh through to the Forest of Dean in just five days.

Speaking to Newsround Harry said:

It's been up and down. Today I'm tired and there's still 20 miles to the hotel. I really enjoyed going downhill on my bike at one point I went 15 km down at about 11 mph, that was fun!

Harry

The pair have been trying to cram as much into their journey as they can.

harry-raising-money-for-wildlife-hospitalNick Peksa

Harry told Newsround he's been to crazy golf, stopped at parks and even planned to paddle in some rivers.

Whilst staying at local hotels and eating at cafes and restaurants Harry likes to rate his meals on the way.

Using an A-F scoring system Harry said: "A is best and F is worst, we've had one chips that were ranked E. But we had some triple-fried chips in Washaway, Cornwall - they were an A."

The pair hope to raise more than £5,000 for hedgehogs charity Tiggywinkles.

