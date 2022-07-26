Wiltshire primary school celebrates its 300th birthday!

A historical display to mark the anniversary included photos and documents from the school's history

Great Wishford Primary School near Salisbury is thought to be one of the oldest primaries in the UK.

The school welcomed its first pupils way back in 1722 and this week the school celebrated its 300 year anniversary!

To celebrate the amazing moment staff, students and past students celebrated with a historical display, dressing up and even planted a tree!

Head teacher Stephanie Cleaver said it was "a privilege" to work at a school with such a "rich heritage".

How did the school celebrate?

School governor Sue Bale said lots of villagers donated items for the anniversary display

Leading up to the anniversary teachers held history days so pupils could learn what it would have been like at the school many years ago.

Current pupils at the school interviewed past students who attended in the 1950s.

The students said the school reaching such a milestone was "amazing."

Staff at the school put together a special display including letters dating back to the 1800s and photos of pupils at Great Wishford during World War One and World War Two.

Tell us what you think! Would you like to go to a school with such an historic past? How old is your school? Let us know in the comments