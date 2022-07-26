Next Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss in first head-to-head TV debate

PA Media

The two people hoping to be the next Prime Minister went head-to-head in their first live TV debate last night.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss spoke about issues such as the economy, the environment and Boris Johnson, during the hour-long BBC special.

Around 160,000 members of the Conservative party have to decide who will replace the current leader Boris Johnson, and debates like this one may help them make their minds up.

The winner will be announced by 5 September, after Parliament returns from their summer break.

Find out more on the main issues they spoke about below...

The economy and tax

With many people concerned about the cost of living crisis, the debate started with both candidates talking about the economy and tax.

Liz Truss wants to cut taxes, something that Rishi Sunak says he won't do until inflation - the rise in the cost of goods and services - was under control.

Mr Sunak said the coronavirus pandemic had created a large bill and that putting it on the "country's credit card" would "pass the tab to our children and grandchildren".

Ms Truss insisted that under her plans, the UK would start paying down the debt in three year's time - and paying it back straight away as Mr Sunak wanted to do would hurt the economy and push the UK into a recession.

Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak was one of the first ministers to quit their job earlier this month, in protest over Boris Johnson's leadership which eventually lead to the Prime Minister announcing his resignation.

Mr Sunak praised Mr Johnson's handling of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic but said he had quit because he thought it was the right thing to do due to the Prime Minister's "conduct" and the fact that they had very different views about the economy.

Ms Truss said that Boris Johnson had made mistakes but said they were not "sufficient" enough for the Conservative Party to have "rejected him".

However both candidates said that neither of them would accept Mr Johnson in their cabinet if they became Prime Minister.

The environment

Both candidates spoke about how they lead environmentally-friendly lives.

Ms Truss said: "I was an environmentalist before it was fashionable. I was a teenage eco-warrior, campaigning against damage to the ozone layer."

She added: "I'm naturally a thrifty person. I like saving money, and it also helps the environment, so it's about using less, wasting less, particularly food waste, which I think is a massive problem in this country."

Mr Sunak said reducing energy usage, recycling, and focusing on green technology were the three things that people should change in their lives to help tackle climate change faster.

The former chancellor said he took advice from his two daughters who are "experts on this in our household".

Other moments

Despite having different views on topics they also had mutual respect for each other.

Liz Truss said she would love to have Rishi Sunak in her team if she became Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak said that there was more that united them than they disagreed on.