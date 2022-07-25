Euro 2022: Test your knowledge of the Lionesses with our quiz!

Getty Images

Is football coming home?

Hosts England are into the semi-finals of the European Championship, where they will face Sweden at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Tuesday evening (8pm kick off).

England have so far this tournament scored 16 times, including a record 14 goals as they swept through the group stage, and will be hoping for more of the same as they edge closer to a place in Sunday's final.

However, Sweden won't be easy opposition. They are the top-ranked European team, and the second best team in the world behind the USA, according to Fifa rankings.

How well do you think you know the Lionesses? Test your knowledge with our quiz below. Don't forget to let us know how you got on in the comment below and tell us your score prediction for Tuesday's match too!