Nasa plans to have its rocket on the Moon by August!

Getty Images

Nasa could be back on the Moon by August this year!

Their new moon rocket - the Orion Spacecraft - could make a test flight to the Moon very soon.

Jim Free, associate administrator of Nasa's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, says: "The next several weeks will be a flurry of activity. Launch day is going to be here before we know it!"

It's hoped that this mission's success will mean humans could return to the Moon as soon as 2023.

So when will Nasa be back on the Moon?

Science Photo Library This is a photo from the Apollo 11 flight that took place 20 July 1969 and was the first time humans walked on the Moon!

According to Mr Free, a test launch to the Moon could blast off as early as 29 August 2022!

The test flight would not take any humans - just mannequins.

It would take around a month to get there and there are two back-up dates in the diary too in September.

Mr Free also said that this was the first step towards the Artemis programme to go back to the Moon, which could see astronauts back on the Moon by 2024!

The Artemis flight was set to jet to the Moon in 2017, however, fuel leaks and other technical issues meant it simply wasn't ready.

Nasa has told the press recently that these issues are now fixed and testing is almost complete.

What's the plan?

NASA This is the Orion Spacecraft and the SLS rocket

The Orion rocket is pretty big! It's 322 feet which is about the same size as the Shard in London. HUGE!

If Orion successfully gets to the Moon and back, it puts the mission to get humans on the Moon much more achievable.

In fact, if this launch goes without a hitch, astronauts could be set for take-off in 2023 for a loop around the Moon.

The timing and dates of Orion's launch could be subject to change because of the weather.