World Drowning Prevention Day: New campaign to promote water safety

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Top tips on staying safe in and around water

Safety campaigners are asking people to stay safe around water after a yearly rise in drowning incidents.

On World Drowning Prevention Day, a total of 50 organisations have joined forces for a safety campaign, at a time when it can be tempting to go into water during hot weather.

Rivers, reservoirs, canals and lakes all have hidden dangers such as how deep or how cold they are - and the strongest of swimmers can still get into difficulty. Even swimming pools can be dangerous too if people are in the water unsupervised without a lifeguard.

The organisations teaming up for the campaign, which is called Respect The Water, include RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA), Royal Lifesaving Society (RLSS), Swim England, Water Safety Scotland and Water Safety Wales.

A spokesperson for the campaign, said: "With all UK schools now out for summer, rivers, lakes, canals, flooded quarries and reservoirs are set to get increasingly busy, though many are perhaps unaware of the dangers that these cold, freshwater settings can pose, even when air temperatures are very high."

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Olympic swimmer Steve Parry tells us how to stay safe around water

Here are some important tips from the ROSPA about the dangers of open water: It is very cold There may be hidden currents It can be difficult to get out (steep slimy banks) It can be deep There may be hidden rubbish e.g. shopping trolleys, broken glass There are no lifeguards The water may be polluted and could make you ill

Figures show that the numbers of people drowning in the UK is going up, from 233 in 2019 and 254 in 2020 to 277 people last year.

Most drowning incidents occur during the three summer months of June, July and August, with the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) reporting that they've dealt with 1,100 incidents so far this year.

The Respect The Water campaign aims to help people to become more safety aware around water and wants to halve the number of people in the UK who accidentally die in water each year by 2026.

What to do if you're struggling in water: Try to lay on your back

Stick your arms and legs out, this is better for floating

Once you are floating and able to shout, call out for help

It is important to take notice of any warning signs

What should you do around open water to stay safe?

Here are the Royal Life Saving Society's (RLSS) top tips for staying safe:

Look for lifeguards - if you are looking for a place to cool off, always find a swimming site that has a lifeguard

Be extra careful around water - it is colder than it looks - water at open water and inland sites is usually much colder than it looks. Cold water causes your body to go into shock - affecting your ability to swim and self-rescue

When in the water stay close to the edge - always swim parallel to the shore, that way you're never too far away from safety

Always stay near friends or family - if anything goes wrong, you've got someone there to help

Learn basic survival , self-rescue and rescue skills