World Drowning Prevention Day: New campaign to promote water safety

Safety campaigners are asking people to stay safe around water after a yearly rise in drowning incidents.
On World Drowning Prevention Day, a total of 50 organisations have joined forces for a safety campaign, at a time when it can be tempting to go into water during hot weather.
Rivers, reservoirs, canals and lakes all have hidden dangers such as how deep or how cold they are - and the strongest of swimmers can still get into difficulty. Even swimming pools can be dangerous too if people are in the water unsupervised without a lifeguard.
The organisations teaming up for the campaign, which is called Respect The Water, include RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution), Royal Society for Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA), Royal Lifesaving Society (RLSS), Swim England, Water Safety Scotland and Water Safety Wales.
A spokesperson for the campaign, said: "With all UK schools now out for summer, rivers, lakes, canals, flooded quarries and reservoirs are set to get increasingly busy, though many are perhaps unaware of the dangers that these cold, freshwater settings can pose, even when air temperatures are very high."
Figures show that the numbers of people drowning in the UK is going up, from 233 in 2019 and 254 in 2020 to 277 people last year.
Most drowning incidents occur during the three summer months of June, July and August, with the Irish Coast Guard and RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) reporting that they've dealt with 1,100 incidents so far this year.
The Respect The Water campaign aims to help people to become more safety aware around water and wants to halve the number of people in the UK who accidentally die in water each year by 2026.
Here are the Royal Life Saving Society's (RLSS) top tips for staying safe:
- Look for lifeguards - if you are looking for a place to cool off, always find a swimming site that has a lifeguard
- Be extra careful around water - it is colder than it looks - water at open water and inland sites is usually much colder than it looks. Cold water causes your body to go into shock - affecting your ability to swim and self-rescue
- When in the water stay close to the edge - always swim parallel to the shore, that way you're never too far away from safety
- Always stay near friends or family - if anything goes wrong, you've got someone there to help
- Learn basic survival, self-rescue and rescue skills
- Don't take any risks - you may think it is fun to play around in water unsupervised or to jump off rocks but it can be very dangerous and help or rescue may be a long way away.
