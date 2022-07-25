One Zoo Three's Aaron tells us about the new series

Aaron runs a zoo with his two brothers and stars in one of CBBC's biggest shows, One Zoo Three.

He joined Jenny on the Newsround sofa to discuss what it's like to work alongside his brothers Tyler and Cam, and all of the incredible animals they keep.

Aaron told Jenny: "We're the third generation of our family involved in the zoo, so it's just lovely to get the platform to show that and also the amazing animals we are able to experience in our lives".

The zoo keeper also told Jenny all about the importance of conservation and the work the family do around the world.

One Zoo Three is on CBBC and BBC iPlayer.