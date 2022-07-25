World Athletics Championships: Great Britain finish with seven medals

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. World Athletics Championships: Hodgkinson narrowly misses out on gold in dramatic 800m

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson narrowly missed out on the 800m world title on the final day of the World Athletics Championship.

Hodgkinson finished in one minute 56.38 seconds just behind the American Olympic champion Athing Mu.

The competition has been taking place in Eugene, in Oregon in the United States.

Team GB finished with seven medals - one gold, one silver and five bronze.

Hodgkinson said she felt "a bit gutted" after winning silver in the 800m.

"I gave it everything right up to the line," she said.

"A world silver is not too bad. It adds fuel to the fire. I will go away and I still have more championships to come so will have to refocus for that."

Getty Images Keely Hodgkinson is beaten by American Athing Mu

Hodgkinson's silver medal was one of seven in total for Great Britain, with one gold won by Jake Wightman in the 1500m, along with bronzes for Laura Muir, Dina Asher-Smith and Matthew Hudson-Smith.

Britain's women's 4x400m relay team of Jessie Knight, Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin and Laviai Nielsen won the final bronze medal in the final event of the Championships, with the USA taking the gold and Jamaica the silver.

That total equalled the number of medals achieved at the championships in 2017 and 2011 and means the GB and Northern Ireland team finished 11th in the medal table.

"It has gone much better for the British team than many were expecting," said former world champion and BBC Sport commentator Steve Cram.

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Jake Wightman won gold for Great Britain in the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships

The US finished top of the medal table with a record 33 medals, including 13 golds.

Next year the World Athletics Championships will be held in Budapest in Hungary, before the Olympics in Paris, France the following year in 2024.