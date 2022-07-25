Sakurajima volcano eruption puts Japan on highest alert

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Volcano erupts in Japan, Credit: AFP

People are being evacuated on the Japanese island of Kyushu after a volcano erupted, putting the area on the highest alert level.

The Sakurajima volcano started spewing from its crater on Sunday evening and video footage shows red hot lava flowing down one of its sides.

No damage or injuries have been reported so far, but Japanese media said that volcanic stones were seen falling from the sky up to 1.5 miles away.

Japan's Meteorological Agency has raised the alert level for the volcano to five - which is the highest - and more than 100 people living in two towns across the bay from the volcano were advised to evacuate.

Sakurajima is one of Japan's most active volcanoes and there are often eruptions of varying sizes. In 2019, ash from an eruption was thrown 3.4 miles into the air.

Despite being called an island, an eruption in 1914 caused a strip of rock to form that now connects Kyushu to the mainland.