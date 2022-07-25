Tigers: There are 40% more wild tigers than previously thought

Did you know? There are nine species of tiger. Six are endangered and three are extinct. This is a Sumatran tiger

There's better news for some species of tigers than first thought.

There are 40% more tigers in the wild than previously thought, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)

Although numbers are still low and tigers remain on the endangered list, the news does bring some hope for the survival of the species.

The IUCN say there are now more than 5,500 tigers in the wild.

How do IUCN know this?

The animal charity WWF says that each tiger's stripes are unique to them! So every tiger has there own set of stripes

The IUCN has been monitoring the tigers as part of their review of the list of endangered species, known as the red list.

Through monitoring and research, the IUCN found that compared to the estimated 3,900 tigers found in the wild in 2015 there are now around 5,578.

This jump in numbers brings huge hope for the species, and a spokesperson for the IUCN said that it means "recovery is possible".

How did tigers end up as an endangered species?

PA Media These cubs and their mum live at Howletts Animal Park in Kent

According to the animal charity WWF, tigers have been victims of loss of habitat, hunting and loss of prey.

They will continue to be monitored as an endangered species.

Zoos and conservation centres work hard on breeding programmes to keep tiger numbers growing.

Three months ago at London Zoo, three Sumatran tiger cubs were born.