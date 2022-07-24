Wafcon 2022: South Africa beat Morocco to finally land first title

BACKPAGEPIX South Africa finally lifted the Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy, in their fifth final.

South Africa are celebrating after winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) for the first time.

They beat host nation Morocco 2-1 in front of a loud crowd in the 53,000-seater stadium in Rabat.

It comes after South Africa had lost four previous finals in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.

Hilda Magaia proved Banyana Banyana's hero, scoring two quick goals midway through the second half to finally guide South Africa over the line.

Although Rosella Ayane pulled a goal back for Morocco, it wasn't enough.

Undefeated

BackpagePix Hilda Magaia hit two goals for South Africa, scoring in the 63rd and 71st minutes

South Africa were the only side to win all six of their matches and will travel to next year's Women's World Cup as African champions, with Morocco, third-placed Zambia and nine-time champions Nigeria joining them in the 2023 tournament.

"It was a humbling experience, and an emotional one, when you look at the journey that we have travelled as Banyana Banyana," South Africa captain Refiloe Jane told BBC Sport Africa.

"To finally get to this point meant a lot for everyone. When the final whistle went out, I was crying. It was the most humbling and emotional experience."

"It feels amazing," coach Desire Ellis said. "I'm an African champion now - and no one can take that away from us."

BackpagePix South Africa celebrate after winning the Women's Africa Cup of Nations

There was disappointment for Morocco in their home tournament but, the hosts can reflect on not only staging a hugely-successful tournament but on the country's ambitious plans for women's football, hoping to have 90,000 players and 1,000 coaches in place by 2024.

"It's disappointing that we couldn't get the job done but when I get a chance to reflect, I'm going to realise what we've actually achieved as a team - it's just incredible," said Morocco goal-scorer Rosella Ayane.