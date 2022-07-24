Marvel: From Avengers to Black Panther take a look at the new movies coming

Getty Images The news about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was introduced by an band playing traditional music

Marvel fans brace yourselves, because the Studios have just revealed a bunch of new superhero films and TV shows that will be released in the next few years!

From a Black Panther sequel, to two brand new Avengers movies, a timeline of which new films will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has been released.

The big announcements came from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) in the US.

Let's take a look at what's on the way below...

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Marvel Could Shuri be the next Black Panther?

There was a LOT of chat about Black Panther as the first trailer for the sequel to the hugely successful Black Panther movie was dropped, picking up after the events of the previous film, and exploring the world of Wakanda.

Last year Marvel revealed that the superhero Black Panther would not be replaced by another actor, after Chadwick Boseman, who played the hero T'Challa in the first movie, sadly died from cancer in 2020.

In the Wakanda Forever trailer, a new character called Namor (also known as the Sub-Mariner) who rules the watery kingdom of Atlantis, was revealed, hinting that he could be the movie's new villain.

In the final scene in the trailer a mystery person is seen wearing the Black Panther suit. Lots of people have also been guessing who it might be, with some thinking that it could be T'Challa's sister Shuri.

The trailer also teased a future character called Riri Williams, who is the hero Ironheart. In the comics Riri is super smart and rebuilds one of Tony Stark/Ironman's old suits to help her fight crime.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Marvel The bug-inspired heroes are back!

Actors Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are back as Ant-man and the Wasp in the new film Quantumania.

The new film will feature Ant-man's daughter Cassie, as well as the super villain Kang the Conqueror.

This time the heroes will be exploring the Quantum realm and meeting some strange new creatures on the way.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3

Marvel Starlord, Rocket Racoon, Groot, Gamora and Drax are back!

A teaser for the third and final Guardians of the Galaxy movie was revealed to fans at a panel at SDCC.

Director James Gunn confirmed that the third movie would be the last one in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and would focus on Rocket Racoon.

"They've saved the universe a few times, but really what they do is save each other," James Gunn said "This is the end of that story. I'm saying some stories have an end. It doesn't mean everybody dies!".

The teaser showed Starlord, Gamora, and introduces the villainous High Evolutionary.

Sadly for fans outside of the convention, the first official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 probably won't be released until early 2023.

The Marvels

Marvel Kamala Khan (aka Ms Marvel) will team up with her hero Captain Marvel

The Marvels is a sequel to the Captain Marvel movie, and will be directed by Nia DaCosta.

It will see the first meeting of Kamala Khan (from the Ms Marvel tv series) with her idol Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel) and will also feature Monica Rambeau as new hero Spectrum.

Captain America New World Order

Marvel Sam Wilson will be picking up the shield as the new Captain America

Captain America's buddy Sam Wilson is back in this new film, and will be picking up after the Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series which saw Steve Rogers (AKA Captain America) retire and pass his shield onto Sam.

The movie will be directed by Julias Onah, and so far not much has been revealed about the new movie.

Thunderbolts

Marvel

Marvel boss Kevin Feige also announced a brand new movie called Thunderbolts, which got fans pretty excited.

Although not much is known yet about the movie, in the comics the Thunderbolts are a team of villains or anti-heroes, who have been given a second chance to prove themselves and form a hero team.

The movie adaptation will be directed by Jake Schreier.

Fantastic Four

Marvel The Fantastic Four are a team of heroes including: Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch and The Thing.

There have been three previous Fantastic Four films, and now Marvel have announced they will be making a new one in 2024.

The previous films didn't do particularly well in the box office or reviews, so will fourth time be the charm?

The new film will be directed by Spiderman's Jon Watts.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel/Disney

The grand finale announcement from Marvel came in the form of not one, but TWO new Avengers movies: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

With some of the original team no longer part of the Avengers franchise, this will likely mean a new generation of heroes will have to team up to defeat the villains.