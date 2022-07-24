UK wildlife: Perfect puffin photos as season ends

Meet the photographer who's spent the summer snapping seabirds in Wales.
Puffin breeding season on Pembrokeshire's Skomer Island is coming to and end and the birds will soon return to sea once more. A puffin is instantly recognisable from its brightly coloured, parrot-like bill.
For landscape and wildlife photographer Drew Buckley, who has been capturing their stay, it can feel "a bit all over at once". Every year Drew spends a few months with Skomer's puffins.
Atlantic puffins, like this one, eat small fish such as sand eels, herring, hake and capelin. "You're there every day and then suddenly you're not going to see them for nine months or whatnot but it's all part of the cycle," Drew told BBC reporter Nicola Bryan.
Drew captured the moment a scrap broke out between a puffin and a gull. Aged 36, he grew up spending his pocket money and birthday money on cameras.
Drew was a 3D computer games artist but gave it up to become a professional photographer in 2010.
Did you know puffins live for an average of 20 years? Most of Drew's time over the past few months has been spent taking photographs of puffins on Skomer, which is owned by Natural Resources Wales and managed by the Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.
Drew said capturing this puffin in silhouette against the sunset was one of his highlights this season. He often gets his best shots just before sundown: "You get the sunsets and the birds are more relaxed... They walk up to your feet, they'll climb over your camera bag, pull your shoe laces," he explained.