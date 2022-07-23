Euro 2022: England to face Sweden in semi-final

Getty Images

England know who they will have beat to get to the Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses sealed their place in the semi-finals when they came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in extra time.

Next they will play Sweden, after they beat Belgium in the quarter-finals.

Sweden, the top-ranked side at Euro 2022, had 33 attempts against Belgium but struggled to convert their chances into goals until a last minute goal gave them a 1-0 win.

PA Media

Sweden manager Peter Gerhardsson has admitted that his time will need an "extremely good plan" when they face hosts England in the Euro 2022 semi-finals.

"It will be an interesting game. I think we are very difficult to beat," added Gerhardsson after his side's narrow win at Leigh Sports Village.

"We need to ask ourselves 'what can we do to stop them [England] from playing well and what are our opportunities to beat them?'

Getty Images

As for Belgium it was a night of disappointment as their Euro 2002 journey ended.

"At this moment it is hard for us," said Belgium boss Ives Serneels. "We must be proud that we were here to play this wonderful game against Sweden.

"It must give us a lot of experience for the future. Now the players know what can happen when you work hard for something."