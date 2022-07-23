Huge queues at Dover for people travelling to France

PA Media Huge queues have been forming at the Port of Dover

Huge queues of cars have gathered at the Port of Dover in the South of England, as people prepare to travel over the Channel to France and Europe.

Thousands of cars and lorries have been stuck in huge traffic jams and local authorities in Kent have declared a major incident.

Some people have said they were queuing for around six hours whilst waiting to get through passport control, before being allowed to board a ferry.

Motoring company, the AA, have warned that the queues could get even worse over the weekend.

"Yesterday we processed about 8,500 cars going out. Today we were predicted to be around 10,000, so it is going to be a very busy day down here." said port boss Doug Bannister.

The Port of Dover and the UK government have blamed the delays on France, saying they did not have enough border staff.

The UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the delays were "unacceptable" and that the situation was "entirely avoidable".

She said: "We need action from France to build up capacity at the border to limit any further disruption for British tourists."

But French MP Pierre-Henri Dumont said that problems at the port would keep happening "because of Brexit".

He told the BBC: "This is an aftermath of Brexit. We have to run more checks than before."

Ferry operator P&O Ferries have advised travellers to bring snacks and water, and to leave extra time to make sure they don't miss their ferry, warning of heavy traffic at border control.

There have also been delays for travellers heading for the Eurotunnel in Folkestone.