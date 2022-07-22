Son of Concorde: New supersonic airplane Overture revealed

Boom Supersonic

Humans could soon be flying from the UK to the US at supersonic speeds according to a new airline company.

The design for the new plane, called Overture, was revealed at Farnborough Air Show in the UK this week.

Overture has been designed by Boom Supersonic, who said the plane will have four engines, and can carry around 65-80 passengers at supersonic speeds of up to 2,100 kilometres per hour - twice as fast as current commercial planes.

The plane has also been developed to be more environmentally friendly, flying on 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and achieving net zero carbon emissions.

Boom Supersonic

The plane will start being made in 2024, but won't carry its first proper passengers until around 2029/2030.

When it eventually takes flight it will become the world's fastest commercial plane - with the potential to travel from New York in the US to London in the UK in three and a half hours, instead of six and a half!

The Overture has been nicknamed 'Son of Concorde' after the Concorde, which used to hold the record for being the world's fastest commercial plane before it was retired in 2003.

Supersonic Boom CEO and founder Blake Scholl said: "Aviation has not seen a giant leap in decades. Overture is revolutionary in its design, and it will fundamentally change how we think about distance,"

"With more than 600 routes across the globe, Overture will make the world dramatically more accessible for tens of millions of passengers."