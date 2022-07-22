play
Are you getting your ears pierced over the summer break?

Last updated at 10:27
girl-with-earringsGetty Images

Will you be getting your ears pierced over the summer break?

Having your ears pierced can be a fun way to add some sparkle to your look but different families have different ideas about when they want their children to get it done.

Some schools have rules saying that if you have your ears pierced you must cover them up, take them out or just wear a simple plain stud.

Because of this some people get their ears pierced at the start of the summer holiday so the holes have healed before they go back to school.

So we want to know if your plan is to get your ears pierced over the summer break? Let us know in the comments below.

Most places that pierce ears say that you must keep your new earrings in for six weeks after you've had them done, even when you're sleeping!

It's part of the aftercare of having a piercing as well as keeping the area clean.

Do you think you want your ears pierced or not? If you want them done what age are you allowed to get your ears pierced?

If you have them already, what age were you when you got earrings?

Newsround Home