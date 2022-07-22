play
A huge peat bog has been found in Congo

An estimated 30 billion tonnes of carbon has been found trapped in peat lands in Congo, which is in central Africa.

Peat lands are large damp areas made up over time of rotten vegetation.

They are a carbon store which keeps carbon locked in the ground.

Scientists working towards keeping carbon trapped in the ground think that governments should do more to protect and understand the peat lands.

However, some people want to use the peat lands for farming and business opportunities, which could release carbon into the atmosphere and contribute to climate change.

Watch as De-Graft explains more here.

