A otter-ly lovely love story: Badger the otter finds love after 10 years

Sea Life Weymouth A spokesperson said "sparks are flying" between the pair

An otter at Sea Life Weymouth has found love after a long search!

Badger the otter has been on his own for 10 years.

Keepers just couldn't find him a mate until they found Isa.

She recently joined Badger in his enclosure and keepers say sparks have been flying ever since.

They have been playing together and getting on really well.

Sea Life Weymouth Badger and Isa are living happily together at the park

The general manager at Sea Life Weymouth, Tasmin Mutton-Mcknight said: "We are delighted to announce we have found a new partner for Badger."

Isa was born in 2020 and like Badger is a Asian short-clawed otter.

The two have been playing together and keepers say that Isa "hasn't left Badger's side" since she arrived.

Whilst he has been very much enjoying his new enclosure and has been causing mischief for the animal care team, we could sense it was time for Badger to enjoy some more company. Isa is the perfect partner Tasmin Mutton-Mcknight , Sea Life Weymouth

Sea Life Weymouth Badger and Isa in their new enclosure

New play equipment has been added to the otters' enclosure, including tunnels and there are viewing windows so the public will be able to enjoy seeing Badger and Isa together this summer.