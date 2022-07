Aardman Animations, the creators of Wallace of Gromit and Morph, is inspiring children to get crafty with modelling plastics!

It's a form of animation known as stop frame animation using models made from clay, plasticine and plastic.

The studio is showing children how to make their own creatures and bring them to life.

The sessions are encouraging children to get into filmmaking and animation!

Watch some of their creations come to life here.