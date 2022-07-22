New photo of Prince George as he turns nine

Duke and Duchess Cambridge Prince George's ninth birthday photograph taken by his mum. the Duchess of Cambridge

Happy Birthday to Prince George!

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is nine on 22 July.

To celebrate his birthday, Kensington Palace has released a new photo of the young Prince.

The photograph was taken by Prince George's mum Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The palace said that Duke and Duchess were "delighted" to share the photo with the public.

It was taken on a family holiday earlier this year.

George was born Prince George Alexander Louis on 22 July 2013.

He is the eldest of three siblings and has a sister, Princess Charlotte and a little brother, Prince Louis.

Reuters Prince George watching the tennis at Wimbledon with his parents

Prince Louis is the Queen's great-grandson and has had a busy summer!

He attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his parents and has also been to Wimbledon.

George is expected to follow on as king after his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father, the Duke of Cambridge.