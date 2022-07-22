play
New photo of Prince George as he turns nine

Prince-GeorgeDuke and Duchess Cambridge
Prince George's ninth birthday photograph taken by his mum. the Duchess of Cambridge

Happy Birthday to Prince George!

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge is nine on 22 July.

To celebrate his birthday, Kensington Palace has released a new photo of the young Prince.

The photograph was taken by Prince George's mum Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The palace said that Duke and Duchess were "delighted" to share the photo with the public.

It was taken on a family holiday earlier this year.

George was born Prince George Alexander Louis on 22 July 2013.

He is the eldest of three siblings and has a sister, Princess Charlotte and a little brother, Prince Louis.

prince-george-with-parentsReuters
Prince George watching the tennis at Wimbledon with his parents

Prince Louis is the Queen's great-grandson and has had a busy summer!

He attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his parents and has also been to Wimbledon.

George is expected to follow on as king after his grandfather, the Prince of Wales, and then his father, the Duke of Cambridge.

Princess Charlotte
image

Happy seventh birthday Princess Charlotte!

picture of the queen in a film strip with the text "our queen a newsround special" underneath
play
28:15

Our Queen - A Newsround Special

