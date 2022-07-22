Athletics: Dina Asher-Smith takes bronze in 200m sprint

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. World Athletics Championships: Dina Asher-Smith wins bronze as Shericka Jackson takes gold

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith has won a bronze medal after a triumphant 200m sprint at the World Athletics Championships.

The star athlete was delighted with her podium finish, following a difficult year recovering from a hamstring injury.

The race was won by Jamaica's Shericka Jackson, who recorded the second-fastest time in history.

"I don't think we have ever been in a World final with that kind of talent," Dina said in an interview with the BBC after her race.

"I am so happy to make the podium in an era where everyone is running so fast."

Dina Asher-Smith faced disappointment earlier in the Championships when she came fourth in the 100m sprint final.

Following her performance, she said it "sucks" to have come fourth.

After pulling out of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics due to injury, Dina also had to cope with the loss of her much-loved grandma earlier this year.

Dina was clearly feeling the pressure to perform at the world's top international athletics competition.

So her 200m bronze has been a real cause for celebration after a difficult year.

"I knew I just had to run as fast as my legs would carry me and really pray and hope it would be enough to get on the podium," she said in her post-race interview.