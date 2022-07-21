play
Are you allowed to stay up to watch the evening Euro matches?

Last updated at 16:25
Millie-bright-celebratesEPA
Millie Bright celebrates after winning the Uefa Women's Euro 2022 quarter final

The Lionesses are flying through the Euro 2022 competition.

They've just qualified for the semi-finals and have their sights on the final!

But we want to know if you've been able to watch.

Or have the matches been on too late?

Some of the games are played at 8:00 pm which is a popular bedtime for many.

We want to know if you've been allowed to stay up to watch any of the games or have you been catching up with what happened the morning after?

Perhaps your parents let you stay up if a game is played over the weekend? Or do they let you stay up if your team is playing?

Whichever it is we want to know! Use the vote below to tell us and then add your thoughts in the comment section.

