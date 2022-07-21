FIFA 23: Women's Super League teams to be featured

EA SPORTS Chelsea's Sam Kerr (in the air) will feature on the cover of Fifa 23, alongside Kylian Mbappe

Women's Super League teams will feature in FIFA 23 for the first time ever!

The soccer game will feature WSL teams from England and France as well as other international women's teams.

The good news doesn't stop there for WSL fans either. For the first time ever, a female player will be on the cover of the global game - Chelsea star Sam Kerr.

Up until now female players had only featured on regional covers of the game.

EA Sports

Female players have until now only featured on regional covers, with American Alex Morgan and Canada's Christine Sinclair alongside Argentina star Lionel Messi on the North American editions of FIFA 16.

FIFA 23 will also feature the 2022 men's world cup competition in Qatar and also the women's which will take place in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Women's international teams first appeared in the game in the 2016 version, but the changes will bring club teams for the first time.

However some critics have pointed out that with just the WSL and the French league involved, fans will still not be able to play as some of the biggest clubs like Bayern Munich or Barcelona.

There are lots of changes afoot for the game FIFA as this is the last instalment of the game that will be partnered with EA Sports.

EA Sports' James Salmon said he was "thrilled to welcome the top flight of English women's football" to the popular game.

"With the league having some of the top players across the world, including our cover athlete Sam Kerr, fans will be able to play the world's game as their favourite players in the most authentic and comprehensive interactive football experiences possible in FIFA 23 and beyond."