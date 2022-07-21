play
End of term: Send a 'thank you' message to YOUR teacher

Last updated at 09:16
Do you have a message for your teacher?

It's official - the summer holidays are here!

Some pupils have already broken up from school, while many others will be waving goodbye to their classrooms at the end of this week.

The end of the school year is often a really exciting time filled with things like sports days, movie time in lessons and lots of other fun activities, but it's also a good time to reflect on the impact teachers and teaching staff have had throughout the year.

Lots of pupils will be settling into classes with brand new teachers when the new school year starts, and for students in Year 6, its likely they'll be saying goodbye to their schools altogether as they prepare to enter the world of secondary education.

So why not take a chance to tell your teachers just how much you appreciate them! Let us know in the comments below what makes your teacher or TA so good!

Newsround Home