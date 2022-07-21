A ‘heartbeat’ signal is coming from a far-off galaxy!

PA Media The Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (Chime), which is a large radio telescope, picked up a signal of a potential FRB back in 2019

The wonders of space are endless and researchers have been left captivated by yet another new phenomenon!

Astronomers have detected a strange radio signal from a far-off galaxy that appears to be flashing in a pattern similar to a heartbeat.

The signal has been classified as what's known as a fast radio burst (FRB), which is an intensely strong burst of radio waves from unidentified sources that typically lasts for just a few milliseconds.

However, the recently detected signal lasts for up to three seconds, which researchers say is about 1,000 times longer than the average FRB.

The team detected bursts of radio waves that repeat every 0.2 seconds within this window, in a clear pattern.

"There are not many things in the universe that emit strictly periodic signals," said Daniele Michilli from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

"Examples that we know of in our own galaxy are radio pulsars and magnetars, which rotate and produce a beamed emission similar to a lighthouse.

"And we think this new signal could be a magnetar or pulsar on steroids."

The signal, which is called FRB 20191221A, is currently the longest-lasting FRB, with the clearest periodic pattern, that has been detected to date.

Its source lies in a distant galaxy, several billion light-years from Earth, but exactly what it is remains a mystery.

Getty Images The source of the radio signal is believed to come from a distant galaxy

The team of astronomers hopes to detect more signals from this source, which could then be used as an astrophysical clock.

For instance, the frequency of the bursts, and how they change as the source moves away from Earth, could be used to measure the rate at which the universe is expanding.

In December 2019, the Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment (Chime) picked up a signal of a potential FRB, which immediately drew the attention of Mr Michilli, who was scanning the incoming data.

"It was unusual," he said. "Not only was it very long, lasting about three seconds, but there were periodic peaks that were remarkably precise, emitting every fraction of a second - boom, boom, boom - like a heartbeat.

"This is the first time the signal itself is periodic."