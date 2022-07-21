Euro 2022: England through to semi-finals

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Euro 2022 Highlights: England beat Spain to book place in semis

England have qualified for the Euro 2022 semi-finals!

After a match full of drama, the Lionesses won their game against Spain last night.

The score was 2-1 and England will play their next match against Sweden or Belgium on Tuesday 26 July.

Here's what happened!

Getty Images England have reached four successive women's major tournament semi-finals

England's tournament had gone pretty perfectly until this point, with the Lionesses winning all their matches and not letting in a single goal.

The first half both sides played well, but in the second half Spain shocked the crowd in Brighton's Amex stadium by scoring first.

England made three subs and they worked together to get an equaliser through Ella Toone - and to take the game into extra time.

Then the epic winning goal was scored by Georgia Stanway - blasting it into the top corner.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch all the angles of Stanway’s ‘screamer’

The players embraced arm-in-arm at full-time and danced to England's favourite tournament songs, before taking in a lap of honour.

The Lionesses are now one of the leading favourites to lift the trophy for the first time at Wembley on 31 July, but Spain leave the tournament at the quarter-finals stage for the third time in a row.

Will England make it all the way to final? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below!