Wafcon 2022: Morocco and South Africa gear up for final in Rabat

While many of us have been excitedly following the Women's Euros throughout July, another major football competition has been taking place between the African nations - Wafcon.

Wafcon is the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, and this Saturday is the final.

Host nation Morocco will be facing South Africa at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in capital city Rabat.

Both teams have never won the competition before - so there's a lot to play for!

Getty Images Nigeria's team have been protesting over pay

Morocco beat trophy holders Nigeria in the semis so on Friday Nigeria will be taking on Zambia at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca for the third and fourth place decider.

Nigeria was one of the strongest teams in the tournament, having won eleven of the thirteen previous Wafcon events.

But ahead of their match with Zambia, the Nigerian team refused to train on Wednesday evening in protest over pay.

The players say they have not received their bonus from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for qualifying for the tournament, as well as further money for their three wins in Morocco.

NFF president Amaju Pinnick told the BBC that they are "dealing with the issue".