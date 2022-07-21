EndeavorRx: The game designed for ADHD

Kelcey Sihanourath Kelcey Sihanourath says a computer game has helped her son Owain with his ADHD

Meet the boy who played a specially-designed video game to help with his ADHD!

Owain, who was 11 when he started the trial, is now 13 and says the game has helped him focus more.

The game is called EndeavorRx and was developed in 2020.

However, at the moment, the game is available for kids in the US when their doctor writes a prescription for it.

Akili The EndeavorRx game is only available on prescription

Though the game appears to be much like any other video game, EndeavorRx was developed by neuroscientists.

The game like any other game has levels and missions.

Each level of this game, however, requires the player to lead a small alien through different worlds and collect things on its way.

What is ADHD? According to the NHS, Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a condition that affects people's behaviour. People with ADHD can seem restless, may have trouble concentrating and may act on impulse.

The neuroscientists who worked on the game worked hard to create levels that use the parts of the brain needed to focus.

The idea was that it would help a child with ADHD focus more and block out distractions.

Akili The EndeavorRx game sees the user race around the universe

Owain was given the game to play for 25 minutes a day for three months in 2020 and then for another three months in 2021.

His mum logged his progress in the app that comes with the game.

His mum Kelcey said: "He admitted it was a little harder than he expected, but he understood that he was doing it to help improve his focus.

"He remained super motivated despite the difficulties and frustrations that came along with it."