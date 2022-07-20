Robot arm to help Perseverance bring Mars soil to Earth

European Space Agency This is robotic arm could be instrumental in helping us learn more about Mars

The European Space Agency is working with scientists in Italy to create a robotic arm that will help bring samples of Mars' soil to Earth.

The arm will work alongside the Perseverance Rover collecting samples then moving them to the Mars Launch System.

It's hoped the arm will join Perseverance on Mars in 2025 with the samples being brought to Earth by 2033.

Scientists will then examine the material to learn more about Mars, looking for signs to see if there was ever life on the planet.

What can the robotic arm do?

NASA/JPL-Caltech The robot arm will be helping Peseverance - seen here on Earth before it headed to the red planet

The ESA say the arm has a large range of movement and is similar to a human arm with shoulder, elbow and wrist joints.

Also known as Sample Transfer Arm, it is 2.5m (8.2 feet) long and has been designed to work on its own - autonomously - wherever possible.

It has cameras and sensors - which act as its eyes and brain.

It will collect sample tubes from the Perseverance Rover, put them all in a container, place this on the vehicle that will return to Earth and close the lid.

Italian aerospace company Leonardo is building the incredible arm. It will be the first time anyone has attempted to bring soil from Mars to Earth using advanced equipment, and is a collaboration between Nasa and the ESA.

NASA This is the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter with the Perseverance Rover just seen to the left

"Handling the precious martian samples and getting them ready for delivery on an extraordinary trip from Mars to Earth is an amazing feat," said David Parker, ESA director of human and robotic exploration.