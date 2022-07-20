Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss: Who will be the UK's next prime minister?

Jonathan Hordle/ITV

The final two candidates in the race to become the UK's next prime minister have been announced.

After a vote by Conservative Members of Parliament, Penny Mordaunt received the lowest number of votes meaning the contest is now between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.

Conservative Party members - around 160,000 people - will now decide who will replace the current leader Boris Johnson.

The winner will be announced by 5 September, after Parliament returns from summer break.

Who is Rishi Sunak?

Rishi Sunak became an MP in 2015 - for the North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond.

He was famously Chancellor of the Exchequer, the person in charge of the country's money from February 2020 until two weeks ago.

Mr Sunak was one of the first ministers to quit their job earlier this month, in protest over Boris Johnson's leadership.

He was Chancellor during the coronavirus pandemic, spending large amounts of money to keep the economy going during the national lockdowns.

He also faced criticism earlier this year after it was revealed his wife was not paying tax on some of her earnings.

Who is Liz Truss?

Liz Truss is the current foreign secretary - that means she represents the UK government's relations abroad.

She has held different cabinet positions and has the most experience as a government minister out of the final two candidates.

Ms Truss was involved in negotiating trade deals for the UK after Brexit when she was international trade secretary.

She was first elected in 2010 as MP for South West Norfolk

What happens next?

WATCH: De-Graft explains what will happens next in the race to become Prime Minister

Now that Conservative MPs have decide their two final candidates, voting will now be open to Conservative Party members - that's everyone who has signed up to be official supporters of the party, including members of the public - to pick who they want to replace Boris Johnson.

Both candidates will now spend the next few weeks travelling around the country to meet with party members and convince them to pick them as the next party leader and prime minister.

There are thought to be around 160,000 Conservative Party members who will have the summer to make their choice by postal vote.

The votes will then be counted and the new prime minister is expected to be announced by 5 September.