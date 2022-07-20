Harry Styles: University of Texas offer a course on singer Harry Styles

Joseph Okpako/Wireimage/Getty

Do you know your Harry's House from your Fine Lines? Can you remember what year One Direction was formed? How about Harry's first job?

Well maybe you'd do well on the new Harry Styles university course!

Texas State University in the US is launching a new course all about the singer. Students will be able to study it from next spring.

Associate Professor Dr Louie Dean Valencia announced the news on twitter saying: "It's official, official. I'm teaching the world's first ever university course on the work of #HarryStyles."

Those who take up the module will look at Harry's music and film work to "understand the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity".

But, Harry isn't the first celebrity with a university course or lessons about them. Check out these other famous faces you can study...

Other celebrities with lessons about them

Marcus Rashford

Footballer Marcus Rashford has been added to the media studies curriculum.

Pupils in year 10 and 11 can study Rashford's use of social media and how he used it to fight against child poverty and racism.

Beyoncé

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Superstar Beyoncé has not one, but two university courses about her.

In 2014 Rutgers University in New Jersey, US, added 'Politicising Beyoncé' course, which used the singer's career to explore American race, gender and politics.

Then in 2017 Copenhagen University's announced they'll have a Beyoncé, Gender and Race course for students. Lecturers at the university said they'll analyse her songs and music videos.

Miley Cyrus

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A university in New York state added a sociology course about pop star Miley Cyrus back in 2014.

The course offered at Skidmore College, used Miley to look into the "cultural conflict" exploring race, class and gender.

Sociology is the study of society, humans in social environments and institutions.

Would you like to study celebrities as subjects in school? Which celebrity would you pick? Let us know in the comments below!