Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Who is the Jamaican sprint superstar?

Getty Images

Known for her colourful hair and big smile, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is a Jamaican sprinter who has been shaking up the world of athletics for over a decade.

She was victorious in the women's 100m final at this year's World Athletics Championships, clocking in with a speedy time of just 10.67 seconds!

However, that's not the only impressive thing about the sprinting superstar.

Shelly-Ann will once again be showing the world what she's made of at the women's 200m final on Thursday after successfully qualifying for the big race earlier in the week.

She's a world-class athlete and a proper legend. Here's more on her incredible career!

1. She has five 100m titles under her belt

Getty Images The 35-year-old sprinter ran a time of 10.67 seconds during the 100m final

With her latest win at the World Athletics Championships, Shelly-Ann now has a remarkable FIVE 100m world titles to her name!

The sprinter has previously gained the title in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

Her most recent triumph means she's set a new record, becoming the first person to win five golds in a single track event at the championships.

2. She's the oldest ever 100m champion

Getty Images The track star is known for her colourful hair!

35-year-old Shelly-Ann has also become the oldest person to win an 100m world title ever!

She first set the record as the oldest female champion back in 2019 when she was 32-years-old.

She's now extended that record by another three years and she's also beaten former American sprinter Justin Gatlin's achievement on the track.

He was formally the oldest 100m champion ever, gaining the record at the London world championships back in 2017.

3. She's the third fastest female of all time!

Getty Images Shelly-Ann-Fraser-Pryce (left) Florence Griffith Joyner (centre) and Elaine Thompson-Herah (right) are the three fastest female 100m runners of all time

The Jamaican sprinter is the third fastest female 100m sprinter ever with a time of 10.60.

She sits below just two people on the leader board, with fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah in second place with a time of 10.54 seconds and the USA's Florence Griffith Joyner who ran the distance in just 10.49 seconds!

Florence, who was given the nickname 'Flo-Jo' also holds the world record for the 200m sprint.

4. She loves her colourful wigs!

Reuters

One of Shelly-Ann's most noticeable features are her amazing locks! She loves to rock a bold wig!

Fraser-Pryce has worn three wigs so far in Eugene, Oregon, including one featuring the green and yellow colours of her country's flag when she took 100m gold.

"I'm just excited about bringing out my new collection," she said. "I brought quite a few. I would say about 10. I brought a bag just for wigs and hair products.

"I had my hair done, coloured from home, and I packed them. I had different hair stylists here install them for me. This one I actually did myself."

Shelly-Ann had to adjust her distinctive turquoise wig in the middle of her 200 metres heat at the World Championships on Monday but the Jamaican did not break stride as she cruised into the semi-finals.

The 35-year-old, who claimed a fifth world 100m title on Sunday, raised her right arm to fix the hairpiece and kept on running, crossing the line in second place.

5. She's a mother

Getty Images Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has a four-year-old son

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce gave birth to her now four-year-old son Zyon back in 2017 and although some predicted she'd retire after giving birth, she ended up returning to the track the following year, and earning her fourth world title in 2019.

"I feel blessed to have this talent and to continue to do it at 35, having a baby, still going, and hopefully inspiring women that they can make their own journey," the sprinter said following her most recent 100m final win.

I can't even imagine the amount of times I've had setbacks and I've bounced back and I'm here again. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

"I continue to remind myself that sometimes it's not because you don't have the ability but it's the right time.

"It was the right time and I'm so, so grateful for the continuous support."

6. She's had a long and impressive career

Getty Images Shelly-Ann (second from right) won a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo games along with her teammates Briana Williams (left), Elaine Thompson-Herah (second from left) and Shericka Jackson (right)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has been leaving her mark in the world of track for 14 years. She won her first gold medal in the 100m final at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, winning again in London in 2012.

In 2020, Shelly-Ann won gold in the 4x100m relay along with her fellow teammates Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson.

In addition to her Olympic success, she now has a total of 10 World Championship titles across the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

Three of those have come since she gave birth to her son in 2017.