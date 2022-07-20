Heatwave: Wildfires break out after record temperatures pass 40C

EPA People use umbrellas to shelter from the sun in London

Temperatures higher than 40C were reached in the UK for the first time ever on Tuesday.

Thermometers hit the record of 40.3C at Coningsby in Lincolnshire, according to early Met Office data - the UK's national weather service.

There were 33 other locations which went past the UK's previous highest temperature of 38.7C, set in 2019.

Scotland also recorded its hottest day, reaching 34.8C in the Borders.

And in Wales, the record was set on Monday with a high of 37.1C, while Tuesday reached the second highest temperature on record with 36.2C.

The heat saw a major incident declared in London due to a number of wildfires that broke out.

The hot weather caused wildfires to break out in various locations in the UK.

A major blaze in the village of Wennington in east London spread through fields and homes.

Some people had to be evacuated from their homes and at least eight buildings were destroyed in the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade said the Wennington blaze was under control on Tuesday night.

PA Media Fire crews in Wennington

Major incidents were also declared by fire services in Leicestershire, Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

Fires can spread faster and further during hot and dry periods of weather.

Speaking to the BBC, Paul Hedley, wildfire lead at the National Fire Chiefs' Council said:

"We're seeing [the wildfire] season extending right through the year," he said.

"We're getting warmer, wetter winters, which are great for vegetation growth. The dead growth... is getting dried out much more easily and quickly because we've got warmer weather starting a lot earlier in the year.

"If what we're seeing, and have seen for the last two days, is going to become the norm, I think we really are in for a very difficult time."

Will there be more heatwaves?

Getty Images Record temperatures have been seen across the UK

In the UK, temperatures drop on Wednesday though there has been a warning of thunderstorms in some parts of the country.

Meteorologists who predict the weather say this is unlikely to be the last of the heat this summer with above average temperatures expected in the next few months.

Heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began.

Experts warn that unless governments around the world cut emissions, temperatures will keep rising.