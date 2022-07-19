Euro 2022: What to expect from the quarter-finals

Getty Images England have scored more goals than any of the other teams in the tournament

Sixteen teams are down to eight as the Women's Euro 2022 enters the knockout stages.

England became the first team to qualify for the Euro 2022 quarter-finals after a perfect group stage in which they scored 14 goals in three games.

The Lionesses won all of their games, scored more goals than any team has ever done in the groups and conceded none.

They beat Norway 8-0 and are one of the favourites to win the tournament. Beth Mead has already scored five goals and is on course for the Golden Boot award which is given to the leading goal scorer.

England could face Sweden or Belgium in the semi-final if they beat Spain

England face a tougher test in the last 16 as they go up against Spain on Wednesday, who were one of the tournament favourites to win the trophy before the competition started.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses will have to wait and see if manager Sarina Wiegman will be back helping from the side lines after missing the 5-0 win against Northern Ireland with Covid.

Other teams to watch out for!

Getty Images Germany, France and Sweden along with the Netherlands and Spain are among the favourites for the tournament

Germany

Germany weren't winning as many games as they had wanted before the tournament, but have picked up the points with some impressive performances during Euro 2022.

With a 4-0 victory over Denmark and 2-0 win against Spain, Germany went through comfortably into the quarter-finals where they will play Austria, who lost to England in the opening game but still qualified from the group stage as runners-up.

Sweden

Getty Images Sweden are ranked second in the world

As the highest ranked European side and second in Fifa's world rankings, Sweden are tipped as one of the strong favourites for the tournament.

A 5-0 thrashing of Portugal in their final group game saw them qualify top of their group and means they will play Belgium in the quarter-final on Friday.

France

Getty Images France's Grace Geyoro (left) has already netted three goals in the tournament

France, another of the tournament favourites along with England, are ranked third in the world.

But the team has been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in the last three Euro tournaments and face a tough game against holders the Netherlands on Saturday.

Can they go at least one step further in 2022?

Netherlands

Getty Images Record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema should be back for the Netherlands in the quarter-final

The Netherlands, who won the Euros in 2017, were one of the pre-tournament favourites and qualified for the quarter-finals with two wins and a draw, but in this tournament so far they have struggled for the form that saw them crowned European champions five years ago.

Injuries have been a big factor, having lost first-choice goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal who will miss the entire tournament. Meanwhile all-time record goalscorer, Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, caught Covid and missed the second two group stage matches.

The Netherlands will hope Miedema is back to play France if they are to successfully defend their Euros crown this year.