How do you help a lion with ear ache?

Having an earache can make all of us feel ill and grumpy and is definitely not fun.

But imagine if you were looking after a 28-stone lion with an earache! That was the challenge for keepers at London Zoo.

Twelve-year-old endangered Asiatic lion Bhanu has had frequent problems with his left ear for a while, and attempts to resolve the issue, including specialist ear examinations and cleaning, all failed.

But hope was on the horizon, as vets have come up with a new plan after hiring a special scanner to try to find out what was causing the problem.

Newsround Home