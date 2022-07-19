play
Watch Newsround

International Moon Day: Why have the United Nations made a day for the Moon?

Last updated at 14:10
comments
View Comments
an illustration of two astronauts standing on the moon celebrate next to the flag of the united states with two little aliens watching them in the backgroundGetty Images

20 June 1969 was a massive day in history - it marked the first time a human walked on the surface of the Moon!

And now the United Nations have declared that this day should have its own holiday - International Moon Day.

The worldwide organisation wants International Moon Day to be a day to celebrate "peaceful uses of outer space".

They also hope it will help put the Moon back in the 'spotlight', encouraging sustainable lunar exploration!

If you cannot see this quiz, click here.

The Moon landings were a massive achievement for the United States space agency Nasa.

In the years leading up to the landings, walking on the Moon was seen as the ultimate goal for space scientists and engineers across the world.

When astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong first made their steps onto the surface of the Earth's only natural satellite, 650 million people from across the world tuned into watch.

You can read all about the incredible history of the Moon landings here!

How would you want to celebrate International Moon Day? Do you think the moon should get its own holiday?

Let us know in the comments!

More like this

Buzz-Aldrin-stands-on-the-Moon

Apollo 11 Moon landing: Everything you need to know

Buzz-Aldrin-with-flag-on-the-Moon

Moon landing conspiracy theories aren't true - here's how we know

buck-moon.

Buck Moon: What is it and why does the Moon have different names?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Thermometer against a blue sky

UK reaches hottest day on record

comments
6
sunshine

How are YOU handling the heat?

comments
31
Bison in Kent

Wild bison released into UK woodland

comments
2
Newsround Home