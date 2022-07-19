International Moon Day: Why have the United Nations made a day for the Moon?

Getty Images

20 June 1969 was a massive day in history - it marked the first time a human walked on the surface of the Moon!

And now the United Nations have declared that this day should have its own holiday - International Moon Day.

The worldwide organisation wants International Moon Day to be a day to celebrate "peaceful uses of outer space".

They also hope it will help put the Moon back in the 'spotlight', encouraging sustainable lunar exploration!

The Moon landings were a massive achievement for the United States space agency Nasa.

In the years leading up to the landings, walking on the Moon was seen as the ultimate goal for space scientists and engineers across the world.

When astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong first made their steps onto the surface of the Earth's only natural satellite, 650 million people from across the world tuned into watch.

