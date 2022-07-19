play
Watch Newsround

How are YOU handling the heat?

Last updated at 08:12
comments
View Comments (5)
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
How is the UK handling the heat?

It's absolutely roasting in parts of the UK with record temperatures expected.

The heat has been affecting everything from schools, to airports and zoos.

People are advised to stay out of the sun in the hottest part of the day, keep cool, use sun cream and drink lots and lots of water.

We want to hear from YOU. What have you been doing to try to keep cool?

Has your school taken any special measures or if you are off, have you been getting out the paddling pool or water pistols? Maybe you have just stayed indoors to keep yourself chilled?

Tell us how you feel about the weather in our vote and head to the comments and let us know how you've been dealing with it.

If you cannot see this interactivity, click here.

For many people it's a lot more than just being warm and sunny and heat like this can be too much - and even dangerous.

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning covering much of central, northern, and south-east England.

On Monday a new heat record was set in Wales and a record temperature of 41 is predicted for England too.

More like this

simon king
play
1:05

Heatwave: Why is the UK so hot at the moment?

a queen's guard at their station drinks from a bottle of water provided by a member of security

UK heatwave: Experts expect record high temperatures in UK

Your Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • My school has stayed open but for yesterday and today where allowed to have our blazers of sadly where not allowed to cook but we still have to do PE. Today am not in school as I have got heat stoke from doing PE. We didn't do it outside but in the sport's hall but it was really warm in there. It did have windows but the didn't open.

  • I am eating a lot of ice lollies to keep me cool and also going to the beach for a swim every day

  • Its SO hot! I've put an ice pack on my legs. I've also shut my curtains.

    [Edited by Moderator]

    • samii replied:
      Same

  • We’ve been opening all the doors and windows as well as making sure we drink lots of water!

Top Stories

a queen's guard at their station drinks from a bottle of water provided by a member of security

Experts expect record high temperatures in UK today

comments
warning sign in death valley that reads extreme heat danger walking after 10 am not recommended
image

What are the HOTTEST places in the world?

sunscreen-radiation

Do you know how to stay safe in the sun?

comments
10
Newsround Home