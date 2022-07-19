How are YOU handling the heat?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How is the UK handling the heat?

It's absolutely roasting in parts of the UK with record temperatures expected.

The heat has been affecting everything from schools, to airports and zoos.

People are advised to stay out of the sun in the hottest part of the day, keep cool, use sun cream and drink lots and lots of water.

We want to hear from YOU. What have you been doing to try to keep cool?

Has your school taken any special measures or if you are off, have you been getting out the paddling pool or water pistols? Maybe you have just stayed indoors to keep yourself chilled?

Tell us how you feel about the weather in our vote and head to the comments and let us know how you've been dealing with it.

For many people it's a lot more than just being warm and sunny and heat like this can be too much - and even dangerous.

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning covering much of central, northern, and south-east England.

On Monday a new heat record was set in Wales and a record temperature of 41 is predicted for England too.