World Athletics Championships: GB get their first medal as Laura Muir takes bronze

Great Britain's Laura Muir has taken bronze in the women's 1500m race at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, US.

It's Great Britain's first medal of these championships.

Muir - who won silver in the Tokyo Olympics - had narrowly missed out on a medal in the past three world finals but ran a season's best to claim third place.

Elsewhere in the competition, Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished eighth in the heptathlon.

Reuters Faith Kipyegon, Gudaf Tsegay and Laura Muir

On her win, Laura said: "This time last year I did not have any global outdoor medals and now I have two.

"This was the one that was really bugging me.

"After I got the Olympic silver I was like 'this is the year, I am going to get it' and I have. I am so pleased."

Laura finished behind gold winner Faith Kipyegon from Kenya and Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay who took silver.

PA Media Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Katarina Johnson-Thompson finished in eighth place in the heptathlon.

The heptathlon involves seven different events taking place over two days - three running events, two jumping events and two throwing events.

Johnson-Thompson won the world title in 2019 but has struggled with a series of injuries since then.

She will now focus on the Commonwealth Games, which begin in two weeks in Birmingham, where she is once again defending champion.

"I am sort of a dreamer and I thought it could have gone a bit differently, but I am just happy that I am here, healthy and building back to where I want to be," she said.

"Hopefully the Commonwealth title defence will go better than this one."