UK heatwave: Experts expect record high temperatures in UK

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Why is the UK so hot at the moment?

People around the UK are preparing for a second day of intense heat - with weather experts expecting record high temperatures on Tuesday.

On Monday, temperatures topped at 38.1 degrees Celsius, just 0.6 degrees below the UK's current record of 38.7 degrees Celsius.

However, Wales had its hottest day on record at 37.1 degrees Celsius.

The UK's weather service - the Met Office - has kept its red warning in place in many parts of England.

This means that temperatures have reached levels that could possibly cause harm if people do not take steps to keep themselves safe.

What happened on Monday?

Monday saw a number of schools close despite government advice against doing so, although one teaching union said the majority of schools had remained open.

The peak temperature reached on Monday made it the third-hottest day on record and the hottest of the year so far.

And, if you struggled to sleep last night well it's no surprise - it looks set to have been the warmest night on record in the UK, according to early figures.

Temperatures failed to drop below 25C in a number of locations.

What's expected on Tuesday?

CHESSINGTON WORLD OF ADVENTURE Bolivian squirrel monkeys enjoy an ice treat, filled with vegetables at Chessington World of Adventures Zoo

Many train services have been cancelled because of the extremely high temperatures.

And Network Rail has given a "do not travel" warning to any people hoping to travel within the red warning zones.

London train station King's Cross has cancelled all its trains.

But it's not just humans that are feeling the heat... animals are too!

Chester Zoo has closed due to the heat, saying they had to ensure "the safety of our staff, visitors, animals and plants".

At Bristol Zoo, squirrel monkeys, kea parrots and red pandas were given ice lollies filled with vegetables, leaves or mealworms to keep them cool.

And the seals were treated to frozen fish in ice blocks!

Extreme heat has also been causing wildfires across Europe - with 30,000 people evacuating areas in France to stay safe.

While heatwaves are a common weather event, experts say that human-made climate change have caused an increase in the number of heatwaves and an extreme rise in their temperatures.

How can I stay safe?

Getty Images Close blinds and curtains in rooms where the sun is shining in brightest

The UK's Health Security Agency have lots of advice on how to stay safe in the hot weather:

Keep curtains and blinds closed in rooms where the sun is shining strongest inside

Drink lots of fluids like water

Stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, when the weather is at its hottest

If you do have to go outside, wear a sunhat and sunscreen and try and stay in the shade where possible

And they have encouraged us to look out for vulnerable people and animals who might not be as able to protect themselves, like very young children, the elderly and pets.

Newsround have lots of guides on what you can do to stay safe - you can read more here.

If you're worried about the heat, make sure you speak to an adult you trust on what you can do.