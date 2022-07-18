play
Heading could be banned in football matches for under 12s

Last updated at 13:17
Boy heading a footballGetty Images
The FA could ban heading in football from 2023 season

Children aged 12 and under could be banned from deliberate heading in all football matches from September 2023, the Football Association (FA) has suggested.

The FA, which looks after all football in England, says it will trial the removal of heading from football matches across U12 level and below in England from the start of the 2022-23 season.

The FA says the trial will be co-ordinated with leagues, clubs and schools throughout the country.

In January and February 2020, children under 12 in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland were banned from deliberate heading during training, but not matches.

The FA says it applied to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) for the trial and if it is successful will apply again for a change in the law.

"Should the trial be a success, the aim is to then remove deliberate heading from all football matches at U12 level and below from the 2023-24 season," the FA has said in a statement.

How did the idea to ban heading come about?

A study released in October 2019 reported the first possible links between former footballers and brain disease.

The report suggested players could be three and a half times more likely to die of dementia, a condition which affects people's brains.

'There's no down side' to header ban, says under-12s coach (Jan 2020)

Since then discussions over what to do about it have been taking place.

In February 2020, new guidelines were bought in saying children under the age of 12 were not allowed to head balls during training.

What do you think about these new rules? Let us know in the comments below.

  • So actually I hope they rethink this and just keep headers. Besides it can happen in any age so why under 12s? Just leave the child too do a header if they wish. Many kids out there play at higher levels and are under 12s it's not fair on them too ban a skill they are good at it.
    Kids deserve the freedom, let them have it.

  • Also, another thought... injuries can happen in any sport. They can remove this, sure... but leg injuries can happen which can be equally as bad, but will they ban that? No. So if that's something worth risking why not risk this, as stated in my previous point they can use a softer ball for under 19s.
    I get head injuries can cause long term issues but so can any injury really. All sports have some sort off risk for any age and personally just have those risks in place so we will learn in the future! I hope this makes sense!

  • they should either ban it for young people under 19 (over 12s are still kids and can have head injuries so why ban it for under 12s ) are they wanting too risk a injury on a over 12s head just because they are 'older'? That's not fair. or better still stop wrapping us up in bubble wrap and don't ban it at all!! Let us make our own decisions! Adults keep being so gentle on us kids, we will never learn! it won't change anything, kids we still do this. So actually they may as well keep it and stop being so protective. I'm sure they can substitute it for a softer ball for under 19s.

  • Fair enough. Someone’s going to get hurt. Small children could fracture their heads! Ouch! I think that heading the ball should be banned in professional football as well.

    • LavenderTwinkleDog replied:
      It can fracture an adults skull too so they should ban it for all ages going off that! I personally think it's a bit extreme, I get it's for safety for at the end of the day there's all sorts of injuries that can occur that's just as bad! Plus, there's many kids that play at a high level and use headers and they are skilled in using headers so it's unfair! But I get your point too, it's difficult. I think they should just use a softer ball on under 19s then it's fair for everyone!

