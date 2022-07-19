TikTok: 'Random act of kindness' backfires when woman objects to viral video

Getty Images Random acts of kindness are popular on social media, but are they always genuine?

You may have seen or heard of a popular trend on social media where people film themselves doing a random act of kindness for a stranger.

This could be paying for someone's shopping, complimenting them or giving them a gift like a bunch of flowers.

Videos like these are very popular and it appears that most people involved seem happy.

However, one viral TikTok video in Australia has got people asking whether this is always the case.

In the video a woman is having a cup of coffee when TikTok creator Harrison Pawluk approaches her and asks if she'll hold a bunch of flowers for him while he puts on his jacket.

But instead of taking back the flowers Harrison says good day and leaves the woman surprised and holding the flowers.

The video posted with the caption 'I hope this made her day better' got over 50 million views.

But the woman, who is called Maree, wasn't so happy and told Australian TV, ABC:

"He interrupted my quiet time, filmed and uploaded a video without my consent, turning it into something it wasn't… I feel he is making quite a lot of money through it."

Maree says she asked if they were filming the moment and she was told they weren't.

In many places, including Australia and the UK, it is not illegal to photograph or film people in public places without their permission if there is no criminal intention.

In a statement to ABC Radio Melbourne via his manager, Harrison Pawluk said his videos are filmed in public so do not require consent, but are designed "to spread love and compassion".

He has also said that if Maree asks for the video to be taken down he will do that.

Random acts of kindness videos are popular because people like to see people doing nice things for strangers.

But Maree objected to the way this moment was created in order to get more views for the creator.

Newsround asked TikTok about this video but they declined to comment.

So what do you think of this? Are random act of kindness videos always as 'kind' as they say they are? Let us know in the comments below.