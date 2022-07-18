'We became pals by making films about rare conditions'

Saul and George are both 12, live in County Antrim in Northern Ireland and their lives have been affected in some way by a rare disease.

They are now the best of friends, but didn't know each other before the pandemic.

Saul spent a lot of time shielding as he has a rare form of dwarfism that affects the way his bones grow and his lung capacity.

George's mother has a number of rare conditions, so he and other members of his family also shielded to help protect her.

During lockdown, both of them took part in a project that encouraged young people who were shielding to film their lockdown experience - and became best mates.