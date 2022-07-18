Wild bison released into UK woodland

Tom Cawdron The bison will help restore the natural habitat of the area, conservationists say

Wild European bison have been released in woodland near Canterbury, with a very important job.

They are on a mission to restore the area to its natural state - part of a project being run by Kent Wildlife Trust and the Wildwood Trust.

The areas in which the bison have been released are called West Blean and Thornden Woods.

They will fell trees by rubbing against them, creating space and light and providing deadwood to help other plants and animals.

The area has been specially prepared by the UK's first ever bison rangers.

The European bison, which can weigh up to a tonne, were extinct in the wild at the end of World War II.

They are still endangered, and have been bred from zoo herds maintained in Eastern Europe.

PA Media

The bison will help restore the natural state of the woodlands without any man-made interference.

Paul Whitfield, the director general of the Kent Wildlife Trust, said: "It's going to demonstrate the very real impact nature-based solutions can have in solving the climate crisis.

"We're going to prove the impact bison in the wild can have on the environment.

"They will create an explosion of biodiversity and build habitat resilience, locking in carbon to help reduce global temperature rise."

And, their are further plans to introduce more wild animals into the area.

The Trust said the next step is to introduce Exmoor ponies, Iron Age pigs and Longhorn cattle, whose natural behaviours complement the bison.