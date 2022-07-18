The UK could have its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C.

London is set to be one of the hottest places in the world on Monday, with high temperatures also forecast across the UK.

Dr Rohini Bajaj is here to tell us how to keep cool, and how we can make sure we stay healthy when it's so hot!

She suggests drinking lots of water, staying out of the sun when it's strongest, and always wearing suncream.

Dr Rohini also explains why looking at your wee can help you see if you are drinking enough water.