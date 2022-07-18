play
Watch Newsround

Why checking your wee is important in hot weather!

The UK could have its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C.

London is set to be one of the hottest places in the world on Monday, with high temperatures also forecast across the UK.

Dr Rohini Bajaj is here to tell us how to keep cool, and how we can make sure we stay healthy when it's so hot!

She suggests drinking lots of water, staying out of the sun when it's strongest, and always wearing suncream.

Dr Rohini also explains why looking at your wee can help you see if you are drinking enough water.

Watch more videos

Why checking your wee is important in hot weather!
Video

Why checking your wee is important in hot weather!

Women's Euros: 'It's important to have strong female role models'
Video

Women's Euros: 'It's important to have strong female role models'

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?
Video

What is the 'cost of living' crisis?

Your Planet - Nature and environment
Video

Your Planet - Nature and environment

Happy News - news to make you smile
Video

Happy News - news to make you smile

Strange News
Video

Strange News

Pride: 50 years of London march for LGBT rights
Video

Pride: 50 years of London march for LGBT rights

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'
Video

Children in care: 'Everything people are doing has an impact on us'

'We made an animation to tell people to look after the planet'
Video

'We made an animation to tell people to look after the planet'

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers
Video

Lightyear: Chris Evans plays game with Press Packers

Gorillas: What is being done to save them?
Video

Gorillas: What is being done to save them?

Love, deuce, ace... tennis words explained!
Video

Love, deuce, ace... tennis words explained!

Top Stories

Boy playing football drinking from a water bottle

Newsround's top tips for keeping cool

comments
View of the sun and skyline from the top of Greenwich Park as the UK's heatwave continues, 13 July 2022

UK gets ready for record temperatures

comments
Nelson-Mandela.

What is Nelson Mandela Day?

comments
Newsround Home